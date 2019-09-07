Reviewing Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.55 N/A -0.71 0.00 Appian Corporation 39 15.19 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rosetta Stone Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Appian Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 42.86% upside potential and an average target price of $27. Competitively Appian Corporation has an average target price of $41, with potential downside of -22.05%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rosetta Stone Inc. seems more appealing than Appian Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares and 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. has weaker performance than Appian Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Appian Corporation.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.