Reviewing Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.49 N/A 0.75 7.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rosehill Resources Inc. and VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares and 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. was less bullish than VOC Energy Trust.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.