Reviewing Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s results

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.02 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rosehill Resources Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -3.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rosehill Resources Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.3% respectively. Competitively, Houston American Energy Corp. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39% Houston American Energy Corp. -1.43% 0.62% 24.51% 3.76% -6.38% 31.62%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. was more bullish than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rosehill Resources Inc. beats Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.