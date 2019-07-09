Reviewing Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s results

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.69 N/A 0.28 15.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Rosehill Resources Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Rosehill Resources Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rosehill Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 61.49% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 42.39% stronger performance while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has -0.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.