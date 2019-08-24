Reviewing Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s results

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.72 N/A 5.54 1.72

Table 1 highlights Rosehill Resources Inc. and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Rosehill Resources Inc. and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s potential upside is 121.49% and its consensus price target is $18.14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance while Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.