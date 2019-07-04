Reviewing Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)’s results

Both Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49 Apache Corporation 31 1.35 N/A 0.28 110.14

Table 1 highlights Rosehill Resources Inc. and Apache Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apache Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Rosehill Resources Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Rosehill Resources Inc. is currently more affordable than Apache Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rosehill Resources Inc. and Apache Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Analyst Ratings

Rosehill Resources Inc. and Apache Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apache Corporation 2 4 3 2.33

Competitively Apache Corporation has a consensus target price of $35.78, with potential upside of 31.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39% Apache Corporation 1.83% -13.3% -3.44% -15.94% -26.33% 18.74%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Apache Corporation

Summary

Apache Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.