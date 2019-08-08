Reviewing Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSEU)’s and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.79 N/A 0.13 6.85

Table 1 highlights Rosehill Resources Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has -20.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.