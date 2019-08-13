Reviewing Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE)’s and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s results

Both Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -6.95 0.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rosehill Resources Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2%

Risk and Volatility

Rosehill Resources Inc. has a 3.39 beta, while its volatility is 239.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Suncor Energy Inc.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.