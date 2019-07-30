Reviewing Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE)’s and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s results

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.40 N/A -4.42 0.00 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.50 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rosehill Resources Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rosehill Resources Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 74.2% 3.9% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.8% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of Houston American Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -15.23% -8.13% 32.41% -14.29% -47.33% 72.2% Houston American Energy Corp. -1.43% 0.62% 24.51% 3.76% -6.38% 31.62%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

Rosehill Resources Inc. beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.