Reviewing Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE)’s and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s results

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -4.42 0.00 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.78 N/A 0.11 12.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rosehill Resources Inc. and Barnwell Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 74.2% 3.9% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -18.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rosehill Resources Inc. and Barnwell Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 34.4%. About 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosehill Resources Inc. -15.23% -8.13% 32.41% -14.29% -47.33% 72.2% Barnwell Industries Inc. 1.49% 1.66% 0.01% -18.57% -30.62% 2.25%

For the past year Rosehill Resources Inc. was more bullish than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.