Reviewing Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)’s and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)’s results

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 356 6.99 N/A 10.41 34.92 Welbilt Inc. 16 1.49 N/A 0.38 43.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Welbilt Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Roper Technologies Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Roper Technologies Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Welbilt Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Roper Technologies Inc. and Welbilt Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Roper Technologies Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Welbilt Inc. has a 1.76 beta and it is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Roper Technologies Inc. Its rival Welbilt Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Welbilt Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Roper Technologies Inc. and Welbilt Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Roper Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.40% and an $358.67 average price target. Meanwhile, Welbilt Inc.’s average price target is $17, while its potential downside is -0.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Roper Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Welbilt Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roper Technologies Inc. and Welbilt Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 99.82%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Welbilt Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Welbilt Inc.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats Welbilt Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.