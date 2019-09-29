Reviewing Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)’s and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)’s results

Both Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 358 3.83 103.38M 10.41 34.92 Rexnord Corporation 27 1.76 105.08M 1.36 21.62

Table 1 highlights Roper Technologies Inc. and Rexnord Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rexnord Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Roper Technologies Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Roper Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Rexnord Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Roper Technologies Inc. and Rexnord Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 28,865,806.67% 14.4% 7.2% Rexnord Corporation 390,486,807.88% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Roper Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rexnord Corporation are 2.5 and 1.7 respectively. Rexnord Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Roper Technologies Inc. and Rexnord Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Rexnord Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 1.14% for Roper Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $358.67. On the other hand, Rexnord Corporation’s potential upside is 8.05% and its consensus price target is $29. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rexnord Corporation seems more appealing than Roper Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Rexnord Corporation shares. Roper Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Rexnord Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats Rexnord Corporation.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.