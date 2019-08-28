Reviewing Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)’s and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s results

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 350 6.97 N/A 10.41 34.92 NF Energy Saving Corporation 4 2.52 N/A -0.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

Roper Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. NF Energy Saving Corporation’s 198.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Roper Technologies Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, NF Energy Saving Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. NF Energy Saving Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares and 1.5% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.