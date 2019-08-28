Reviewing Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)’s and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 350 6.95 N/A 10.41 34.92 ITT Inc. 60 1.74 N/A 3.38 18.48

Demonstrates Roper Technologies Inc. and ITT Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. ITT Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Roper Technologies Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Roper Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ITT Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Roper Technologies Inc. and ITT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Roper Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ITT Inc. has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Roper Technologies Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, ITT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ITT Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Roper Technologies Inc. and ITT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ITT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Roper Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.04% and an $358.67 consensus price target. On the other hand, ITT Inc.’s potential upside is 24.13% and its consensus price target is $68. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ITT Inc. seems more appealing than Roper Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.7% of ITT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of ITT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than ITT Inc.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors ITT Inc.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.