Reviewing Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)’s and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s results

Since Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 330 7.68 N/A 10.41 33.99 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Roper Technologies Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.21 beta means Roper Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hudson Technologies Inc. has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hudson Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 0.4 respectively. Hudson Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Roper Technologies Inc. and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Roper Technologies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -13.97% and an $330.75 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.5, while its potential upside is 109.21%. The results provided earlier shows that Hudson Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Roper Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares and 65.1% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8% Hudson Technologies Inc. 8.36% 33.11% 79.46% 66.12% -22.99% 125.84%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Hudson Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats Hudson Technologies Inc.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.