Reviewing Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)’s results

Both Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 37 6.03 N/A 0.69 48.31 Vectrus Inc. 37 0.37 N/A 3.01 13.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Vectrus Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rollins Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Rollins Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Vectrus Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rollins Inc. and Vectrus Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.33 beta indicates that Rollins Inc. is 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vectrus Inc.’s beta is 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rollins Inc. and Vectrus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.8% and 89.3% respectively. 1.5% are Rollins Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Vectrus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while Vectrus Inc. has 87.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Vectrus Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.