Reviewing Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s results

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 33 5.73 147.66M 0.69 48.31 TransUnion 82 1.98 186.99M 1.61 51.45

In table 1 we can see Rollins Inc. and TransUnion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TransUnion is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Rollins Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Rollins Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rollins Inc. and TransUnion’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 441,039,426.52% 32.4% 20.1% TransUnion 227,675,636.19% 16.6% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.33 beta indicates that Rollins Inc. is 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. TransUnion’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransUnion are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. TransUnion therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rollins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rollins Inc. and TransUnion are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Rollins Inc.’s average price target is $36.5, while its potential upside is 9.15%. Meanwhile, TransUnion’s average price target is $84.33, while its potential upside is 6.24%. The data provided earlier shows that Rollins Inc. appears more favorable than TransUnion, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rollins Inc. and TransUnion are owned by institutional investors at 42.8% and 0% respectively. About 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, TransUnion has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year Rollins Inc. had bearish trend while TransUnion had bullish trend.

Summary

TransUnion beats Rollins Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.