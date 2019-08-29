Reviewing Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s results

Both Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 38 5.56 N/A 0.69 48.31 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rollins Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rollins Inc. and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Rollins Inc.’s 0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on the other hand, has 1.77 beta which makes it 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has 1.6 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rollins Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.8% of Rollins Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year Rollins Inc. was less bearish than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rollins Inc. beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.