Reviewing Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s results

Both Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 39 5.95 N/A 0.70 52.03 International Seaways Inc. 18 1.59 N/A -3.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rollins Inc. and International Seaways Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rollins Inc. and International Seaways Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8% International Seaways Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, International Seaways Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. International Seaways Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rollins Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rollins Inc. and International Seaways Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 96.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Rollins Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of International Seaways Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61% International Seaways Inc. 7.7% 1.56% 17.63% 13.27% 2.7% 19.66%

For the past year Rollins Inc. was less bullish than International Seaways Inc.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats International Seaways Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.