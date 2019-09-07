Reviewing Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s results

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 38 5.89 N/A 0.69 48.31 comScore Inc. 10 0.34 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rollins Inc. and comScore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1%

Volatility and Risk

Rollins Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.33 beta. comScore Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, comScore Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rollins Inc. and comScore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$36.5 is Rollins Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.61%. Competitively comScore Inc. has a consensus target price of $16.5, with potential upside of 646.61%. The results provided earlier shows that comScore Inc. appears more favorable than Rollins Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.8% of Rollins Inc. shares and 75% of comScore Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Rollins Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are comScore Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has stronger performance than comScore Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Rollins Inc. beats comScore Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.