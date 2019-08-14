Reviewing Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s results

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 38 5.66 N/A 0.69 48.31 Cintas Corporation 221 3.96 N/A 7.65 34.04

In table 1 we can see Rollins Inc. and Cintas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cintas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Rollins Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Rollins Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cintas Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rollins Inc. and Cintas Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Risk and Volatility

Rollins Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.33 beta. Cintas Corporation has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Cintas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Cintas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rollins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rollins Inc. and Cintas Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Rollins Inc. has a consensus target price of $36.5, and a 12.10% upside potential. Competitively Cintas Corporation has a consensus target price of $225.75, with potential downside of -15.19%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Rollins Inc. is looking more favorable than Cintas Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rollins Inc. and Cintas Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.8% and 69.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cintas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year Rollins Inc. had bearish trend while Cintas Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats Rollins Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.