Reviewing Rogers Corporation (ROG)’s and Its Competitors results

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Rogers Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Rogers Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Rogers Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rogers Corporation
|0.00%
|10.70%
|7.20%
|Industry Average
|60.16%
|14.76%
|9.23%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Rogers Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rogers Corporation
|N/A
|157
|32.89
|Industry Average
|182.07M
|302.65M
|19.49
Rogers Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Rogers Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Rogers Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rogers Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.73
|2.80
Rogers Corporation currently has an average price target of $200, suggesting a potential upside of 48.48%. The potential upside of the competitors is 78.80%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Rogers Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rogers Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rogers Corporation
|-8.04%
|-9.6%
|-16.85%
|27.85%
|29.19%
|60.17%
|Industry Average
|2.96%
|5.46%
|12.91%
|30.56%
|25.80%
|45.28%
For the past year Rogers Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rogers Corporation are 4.7 and 3.4. Competitively, Rogers Corporation’s competitors have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rogers Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rogers Corporation’s peers.
Risk and Volatility
Rogers Corporation is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.15. In other hand, Rogers Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Rogers Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Rogers Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Rogers Corporation’s peers.
