Reviewing Rogers Corporation (ROG)’s and Its Competitors results

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Rogers Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Rogers Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rogers Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.70% 7.20% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Rogers Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Corporation N/A 157 32.89 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Rogers Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Rogers Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Rogers Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.73 2.80

Rogers Corporation currently has an average price target of $200, suggesting a potential upside of 48.48%. The potential upside of the competitors is 78.80%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Rogers Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rogers Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rogers Corporation -8.04% -9.6% -16.85% 27.85% 29.19% 60.17% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Rogers Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rogers Corporation are 4.7 and 3.4. Competitively, Rogers Corporation’s competitors have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rogers Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rogers Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Rogers Corporation is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.15. In other hand, Rogers Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rogers Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rogers Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Rogers Corporation’s peers.