Reviewing Rogers Corporation (ROG)’s and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s results

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Corporation 150 3.31 N/A 4.82 38.12 Data I/O Corporation 5 1.27 N/A 0.18 27.40

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Data I/O Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Rogers Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Rogers Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Data I/O Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Rogers Corporation and Data I/O Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 7.2% Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.4%

Volatility and Risk

Rogers Corporation is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.99. Data I/O Corporation on the other hand, has 1.7 beta which makes it 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rogers Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Data I/O Corporation are 4.1 and 3.3 respectively. Rogers Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Data I/O Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rogers Corporation and Data I/O Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Data I/O Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rogers Corporation’s average target price is $185, while its potential upside is 14.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Rogers Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.8% of Data I/O Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Rogers Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Data I/O Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rogers Corporation -0.09% 8.8% 38.6% 53.35% 54.85% 85.61% Data I/O Corporation 4.3% -9.35% -20.75% -2.22% -34.1% -3%

For the past year Rogers Corporation had bullish trend while Data I/O Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Rogers Corporation beats Data I/O Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.