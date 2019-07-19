Reviewing Rogers Corporation (ROG)’s and Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s results

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) and Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Corporation 150 3.34 N/A 4.82 38.12 Acuity Brands Inc. 131 1.38 N/A 7.95 17.20

In table 1 we can see Rogers Corporation and Acuity Brands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Acuity Brands Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rogers Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Rogers Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Acuity Brands Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 7.2% Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19% 11%

Risk & Volatility

Rogers Corporation has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Acuity Brands Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rogers Corporation are 4.7 and 3.4. Competitively, Acuity Brands Inc. has 2.1 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rogers Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acuity Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Rogers Corporation and Acuity Brands Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Rogers Corporation’s consensus target price is $185, while its potential upside is 14.47%. Competitively Acuity Brands Inc. has an average target price of $166.33, with potential upside of 27.14%. Based on the results shown earlier, Acuity Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Rogers Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rogers Corporation and Acuity Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.8% respectively. About 0.9% of Rogers Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Acuity Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rogers Corporation -0.09% 8.8% 38.6% 53.35% 54.85% 85.61% Acuity Brands Inc. -5.46% -5.29% 3.55% 7.72% 18.24% 18.96%

For the past year Rogers Corporation was more bullish than Acuity Brands Inc.

Summary

Rogers Corporation beats Acuity Brands Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.