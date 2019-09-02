Reviewing Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)’s and SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO)’s results

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) and SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Wireless Communications. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communications Inc. 53 0.00 N/A 3.06 16.94 SITO Mobile Ltd. 1 0.56 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rogers Communications Inc. and SITO Mobile Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communications Inc. 0.00% 25.2% 6.3% SITO Mobile Ltd. 0.00% -129.8% -72.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.57 beta indicates that Rogers Communications Inc. is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SITO Mobile Ltd. has beta of 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rogers Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, SITO Mobile Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. SITO Mobile Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rogers Communications Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79% of Rogers Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.1% of SITO Mobile Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Rogers Communications Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of SITO Mobile Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rogers Communications Inc. -3.12% -2.44% 2.57% -2.32% 2.79% 1.23% SITO Mobile Ltd. 7.41% -11.11% -57.89% -51.68% -68.28% -20%

For the past year Rogers Communications Inc. has 1.23% stronger performance while SITO Mobile Ltd. has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

Rogers Communications Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SITO Mobile Ltd.

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The companyÂ’s Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, ecommerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.3 million subscribers. The companyÂ’s Cable segment provides high-speed broadband Internet access, digital television and online viewing, phone, and home Wi-Fi services to consumers and businesses. This segment distributes its products through company-owned retail stores, ecommerce sites, call centers, outbound telemarketing, door-to-door agents, and third party retail locations. It had 2.1 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.8 million television subscribers, and 1.1 million phone subscribers, as well as operated a network that passes approximately 4.2 million homes. The companyÂ’s Business Solutions segment offers network connectivity services through its fiber network and data center assets to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. This segment provides its products through its sales team; and a network of third-party channel distributors. Its Media segment offers multi-platform televised and online shopping, digital media services, and publishing services; and operates television networks and radio stations, as well as owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a league baseball team and Rogers Centre event venue. The company also provides home or business monitoring, security, and automation systems; and credit cards. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform in the United States and Canada. Its mobile location-based advertising platform allows to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response for brands, agencies, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.