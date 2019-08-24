Reviewing Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF)’s and Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s results

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Confectioners. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 9 1.59 N/A 0.39 22.96 Mondelez International Inc. 51 3.01 N/A 2.17 24.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and Mondelez International Inc. Mondelez International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Mondelez International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 8.6% Mondelez International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.4 beta. Mondelez International Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Mondelez International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mondelez International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and Mondelez International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mondelez International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Mondelez International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59 consensus target price and a 10.01% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and Mondelez International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.2% and 79.2% respectively. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Mondelez International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 8.43% 6.89% -7.63% 7.66% -12.62% 5.63% Mondelez International Inc. -1.71% -2.23% 3.58% 22.1% 24.4% 33.62%

For the past year Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mondelez International Inc.

Summary

Mondelez International Inc. beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages. It sells its products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.