Reviewing Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF)’s and Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s results

We are comparing Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Confectioners companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 9 1.61 N/A 0.39 22.96 Mondelez International Inc. 52 3.08 N/A 2.17 24.66

Table 1 highlights Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and Mondelez International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mondelez International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Mondelez International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 8.6% Mondelez International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Mondelez International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Mondelez International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mondelez International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and Mondelez International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mondelez International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Mondelez International Inc. is $59, which is potential 6.85% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.2% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Mondelez International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Competitively, Mondelez International Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 8.43% 6.89% -7.63% 7.66% -12.62% 5.63% Mondelez International Inc. -1.71% -2.23% 3.58% 22.1% 24.4% 33.62%

For the past year Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. was less bullish than Mondelez International Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Mondelez International Inc. beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages. It sells its products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.