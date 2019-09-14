Reviewing Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY)’s and Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s results

Both Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) and Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) are each other’s competitor in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Brands Inc. 27 0.89 N/A 1.99 15.83 Fossil Group Inc. 12 0.28 N/A 0.66 16.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rocky Brands Inc. and Fossil Group Inc. Fossil Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Rocky Brands Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Rocky Brands Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Fossil Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rocky Brands Inc. and Fossil Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Brands Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 7.7% Fossil Group Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta means Rocky Brands Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Fossil Group Inc. has beta of 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocky Brands Inc. are 5.3 and 2.5. Competitively, Fossil Group Inc. has 2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rocky Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fossil Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.5% of Rocky Brands Inc. shares and 0% of Fossil Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Rocky Brands Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.3% of Fossil Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocky Brands Inc. 6.09% 14.79% 22.84% 18.81% 20.77% 21.23% Fossil Group Inc. 6.36% 0.82% -14.22% -36.3% -56.02% -29.82%

For the past year Rocky Brands Inc. had bullish trend while Fossil Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rocky Brands Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Fossil Group Inc.

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers. The Retail segment sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce Websites, including rockyboots.com, georgiaboot.com, durangoboot.com, lehighoutfitters.com, lehighsafetyshoes.com, slipgrips.com, and 4eursole.com; Rocky outlet store in Nelsonville, Ohio; and mobile and retail stores in New York City Transit Authority. The Military segment focuses on building footwear contracts with the U.S. military. The company offers footwear, apparel, and accessory items for hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking enthusiasts; industrial and construction workers; workers in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants or hotels; and law enforcement, security personnel, and postal employees, as well as to military personnel, farmers, ranchers, and fashion minded urban consumers. Rocky Brands, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty retail stores, specialty watch and jewelry stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines and cruise ships. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 94 retail stores and 129 outlet stores located in the United States, as well as 230 retail stores and 132 outlet stores internationally. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.