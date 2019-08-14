Reviewing Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)’s and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)’s results

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 169 2.68 N/A 9.10 17.66 Welbilt Inc. 16 1.39 N/A 0.38 43.55

Demonstrates Rockwell Automation Inc. and Welbilt Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Welbilt Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Rockwell Automation Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Rockwell Automation Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8% Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Welbilt Inc.’s 76.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rockwell Automation Inc. Its rival Welbilt Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Welbilt Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. and Welbilt Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s average price target is $182.33, while its potential upside is 19.14%. Welbilt Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average price target and a 6.45% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Rockwell Automation Inc. is looking more favorable than Welbilt Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rockwell Automation Inc. and Welbilt Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 99.82% respectively. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Welbilt Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. has weaker performance than Welbilt Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Welbilt Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.