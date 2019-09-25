Reviewing Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)’s and Its Peers results

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rockwell Automation Inc. has 79% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Rockwell Automation Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.70% 16.80% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Rockwell Automation Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. N/A 165 17.66 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Rockwell Automation Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.58 2.56

$184 is the average target price of Rockwell Automation Inc., with a potential upside of 13.29%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 69.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rockwell Automation Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rockwell Automation Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Rockwell Automation Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rockwell Automation Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Rockwell Automation Inc.’s peers beat Rockwell Automation Inc.