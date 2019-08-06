Reviewing Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)’s and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 169 2.67 N/A 9.10 17.66 Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8% Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Rockwell Automation Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Ideal Power Inc.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Rockwell Automation Inc. and Ideal Power Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Rockwell Automation Inc. is $182.33, with potential upside of 20.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19% of Ideal Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. has weaker performance than Ideal Power Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Ideal Power Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.