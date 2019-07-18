Reviewing Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)’s and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s results

Both Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 168 2.80 N/A 8.42 19.27 Danaher Corporation 126 5.10 N/A 3.39 38.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rockwell Automation Inc. and Danaher Corporation. Danaher Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Rockwell Automation Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Danaher Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 68.4% 16% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 4.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.35 shows that Rockwell Automation Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Danaher Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Danaher Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Danaher Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc. and Danaher Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 13.42% for Rockwell Automation Inc. with consensus price target of $180.5. Danaher Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $137.86 consensus price target and a -3.59% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Rockwell Automation Inc. appears more favorable than Danaher Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.7% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Danaher Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Danaher Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.92% -12.78% -8.26% -4.16% -9.3% 7.8% Danaher Corporation -0.51% 0.42% 17.83% 25.54% 27.64% 27.08%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. has weaker performance than Danaher Corporation

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Danaher Corporation.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.