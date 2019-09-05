Reviewing Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)’s and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation Inc. 166 2.62 N/A 9.10 17.66 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 10 0.11 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rockwell Automation Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rockwell Automation Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8% Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Rockwell Automation Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Briggs & Stratton Corporation on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Rockwell Automation Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rockwell Automation Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.69% and an $182.33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rockwell Automation Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84% Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14%

For the past year Rockwell Automation Inc. has 6.84% stronger performance while Briggs & Stratton Corporation has -27.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.