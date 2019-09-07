Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1662.67 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zogenix Inc.’s 1.9 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 217.60%. Competitively the consensus target price of Zogenix Inc. is $61, which is potential 42.82% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Zogenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zogenix Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.