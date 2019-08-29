Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 230.95%. Competitively the consensus target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 33.09% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.