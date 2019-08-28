Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s results

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 30.19 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 228.89% upside potential and a consensus price target of $37. On the other hand, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 134.16% and its average price target is $17. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.