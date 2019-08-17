Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.17 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 228.89%. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 34.37%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 97.3% respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.