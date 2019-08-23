Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

This is a contrast between Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.75 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.66. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 224.28% and an $37 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.