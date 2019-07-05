Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 32565.64 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares. 1.8% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ObsEva SA

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.