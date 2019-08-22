Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 47.48 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 222.86%. Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus target price and a 39.56% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 49.9%. Insiders held 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.