Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

This is a contrast between Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 217.60% upside potential and a consensus target price of $37.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.