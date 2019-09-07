Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

This is a contrast between Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 217.60% upside potential and a consensus target price of $37.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
