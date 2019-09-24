Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s results

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.74 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta and it is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 189.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.