Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.66 shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.