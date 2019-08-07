Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.66 shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Summary
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
