Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.87 N/A -0.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 228.89% upside potential and a consensus price target of $37. Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 59.69%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.