Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 483.65 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.66 beta. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, and a 234.54% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.