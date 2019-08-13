Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

Since Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.89
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|39.92
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
In table 1 we can see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.8%
|-35.1%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
Volatility & Risk
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s beta is 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
9.7 and 9.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.32%
|-12.81%
|-33.11%
|-12.5%
|-38.11%
|-17.81%
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
BioTime Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
