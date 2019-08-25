Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Since Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.78 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.66. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 234.54%. On the other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s potential upside is 51.16% and its average price target is $85. Based on the results given earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 59.8% respectively. About 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.