Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.64 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 166.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.7. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 167.15%. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus target price is $270, while its potential upside is 34.71%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 95.5%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.