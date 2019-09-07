Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.89 N/A -2.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 166.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 217.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.