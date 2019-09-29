Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.59 28.12M -1.89 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 231,440,329.22% -46.8% -35.1% Atreca Inc. 90,555,201.02% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and has 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$37 is Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 215.97%. Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 169.78% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Atreca Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 67%. Insiders held 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.